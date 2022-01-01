+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Extra Clean!! Local BC, Top Model Tundra with NO Accident Claims and Full Service History On File!!
Extra's Include a 2 Inch Front Level Kit, BFG K02 All Terrain Tires on 20 Inch Fuel Rims..
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4x4, Double Cab 6.5 Ft. Box, 5.7L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Power Rear Sliding Window, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Input, JBL Sound, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tow Package with Brake Controller and Extending Tow Mirrors, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Box Liner, 20 Inch Wheels and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 197,233 Kms..
Priced at Only $22,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
