2007 Toyota Tundra

197,233 KM

Details

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Limited 4x4 Nav/Leather, Service Records, BC Truck

2007 Toyota Tundra

Limited 4x4 Nav/Leather, Service Records, BC Truck

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

197,233KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8104873
  • Stock #: B3717(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5TFBV58117X027617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! Local BC, Top Model Tundra with NO Accident Claims and Full Service History On File!! 

Extra's Include a 2 Inch Front Level Kit, BFG K02 All Terrain Tires on 20 Inch Fuel Rims..

 

2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4x4, Double Cab 6.5 Ft. Box, 5.7L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Power Rear Sliding Window, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Input, JBL Sound, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tow Package with Brake Controller and Extending Tow Mirrors, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Box Liner, 20 Inch Wheels and So Much More.. 

 

Warranty Available.. Only 197,233 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $22,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!! 

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3717..

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

