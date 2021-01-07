Menu
2007 Volkswagen GTI

160,099 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2007 Volkswagen GTI

2007 Volkswagen GTI

4DR Hatchback, Heated Leather, Sunroof, One Owner

2007 Volkswagen GTI

4DR Hatchback, Heated Leather, Sunroof, One Owner

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

160,099KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6445351
  • Stock #: B3519(DL#31138)
  • VIN: WVWHV71K67W284772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,099 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..  

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..     

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..    

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley, Fully Loaded GTI.. This is a Rare All Stock GTI that was Owned by a Mature Woman and Has Never Been Raced or Abused..

2007 Volkswagen GTI, 4 Door Hatchback, 200 HP 2.0L L4 Turbo DOHC 16-valve, 6 speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Mode/DSG, Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, MP3/CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 160,099 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $8,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3519..

Dealer# 31138. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Conventional Spare Tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

