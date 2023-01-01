$36,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Volkswagen Touareg
Executive W12
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This rare Volkswagen Touareg W12 Executive comes to us with just over 67,000 Kilometers. Sporting a Black exterior and a two tone teak/black leather interior, this luxury SUV has just the right look. Standard features include Air Conditioning, parking sensors, Air suspension, power windows and locks, heated front and rear seats and sunroof. Equipped with the Executive package this Touareg includes 19 inch rims and aftermarket exhaust and the Sport fender flares.
Now for the heart of the beast. This SUV is powered by a 6.0 litre W12 engine that produces 444 Horsepower and 443 LB-FT of torque. Power is transferred though a 6-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. This Touareg with the W12 has to be driven to appreciate. The engine runs sewing machine smooth where you can not tell the engine is running.
Originally delivered in Japan, this VW has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. It has been fully inspected, serviced and B.C registered for its next owner to enjoy.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
