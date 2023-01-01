Menu
2007 Volkswagen Touareg

67,000 KM

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2007 Volkswagen Touareg

2007 Volkswagen Touareg

Executive W12

2007 Volkswagen Touareg

Executive W12

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 3354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Volkswagen Touareg W12
67,000 Kms
Black
Stock#3354

This rare Volkswagen Touareg W12 Executive comes to us with just over 67,000 Kilometers. Sporting a Black exterior and a two tone teak/black leather interior, this luxury SUV has just the right look. Standard features include Air Conditioning, parking sensors, Air suspension, power windows and locks, heated front and rear seats and sunroof. Equipped with the Executive package this Touareg includes 19 inch rims and aftermarket exhaust and the Sport fender flares.

Now for the heart of the beast. This SUV is powered by a 6.0 litre W12 engine that produces 444 Horsepower and 443 LB-FT of torque. Power is transferred though a 6-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. This Touareg with the W12 has to be driven to appreciate. The engine runs sewing machine smooth where you can not tell the engine is running.

Originally delivered in Japan, this VW has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. It has been fully inspected, serviced and B.C registered for its next owner to enjoy.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Packages

W12

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

