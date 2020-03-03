Menu
2008 Acura MDX

3.7L AWD TECH PKG NAVI REAR CAMERA 7-PASS 144KM

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,650KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4807026
  • Stock #: 12804
  • VIN: 2HNYD28598H001734
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Sensibility and practicality define the 2008 Acura MDX! A premium SUV seating as many as 7 occupants with ease! It includes heated seats, a rear window wiper, skid plates, and power front seats. A 3.7 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 5 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

