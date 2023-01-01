$84,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Audi R8
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ibis White
We are excited to show you our latest addition to our inventory, a 2008 Audi R8 in a stunning Ibis white with carbon trim. This car has just under 58,000kms on the clock and has just undergone a full service, so it’s running at its best. Plus, we’ve installed brand new shock absorbers and tires to ensure a smooth and efficient ride. A new clutch has just been installed within the last 500 kilometres.
This Audi R8 is not just a beautiful car to look at, but it’s also a powerhouse on the road. With a 4.2-liter V8 engine producing 420 horsepower, this car is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The all-wheel drive system provides excellent traction and handling, making it a joy to drive on any surface.
Overall, this 2008 Audi R8 is a truly special car that will make any owner proud. So if you’re in the market for a high-performance sports car that’s both luxurious and reliable, this is the one for you.
Originally delivered in Japan, this R8 has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
Vehicle Features
