2008 Audi R8

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10433862

10433862 Stock #: 1808

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Interior Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.