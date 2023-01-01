Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Audi R8

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$84,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$84,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2008 Audi R8

2008 Audi R8

V8

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Audi R8

V8

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

  1. 1694976430
  2. 1694976431
  3. 1694976433
  4. 1694976434
  5. 1694976436
  6. 1694976437
  7. 1694976438
  8. 1694976440
  9. 1694976441
  10. 1694976442
  11. 1694976444
  12. 1694976445
  13. 1694976446
  14. 1694976449
  15. 1694976450
  16. 1694976452
  17. 1694976453
  18. 1694976454
  19. 1694976456
  20. 1694976457
  21. 1694976458
  22. 1694976460
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10433862
  • Stock #: 1808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Audi R8
58,000 KMS
Ibis White
Stock # 1808

We are excited to show you our latest addition to our inventory, a 2008 Audi R8 in a stunning Ibis white with carbon trim. This car has just under 58,000kms on the clock and has just undergone a full service, so it’s running at its best. Plus, we’ve installed brand new shock absorbers and tires to ensure a smooth and efficient ride. A new clutch has just been installed within the last 500 kilometres.

This Audi R8 is not just a beautiful car to look at, but it’s also a powerhouse on the road. With a 4.2-liter V8 engine producing 420 horsepower, this car is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The all-wheel drive system provides excellent traction and handling, making it a joy to drive on any surface.

Overall, this 2008 Audi R8 is a truly special car that will make any owner proud. So if you’re in the market for a high-performance sports car that’s both luxurious and reliable, this is the one for you.

Originally delivered in Japan, this R8 has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market.

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2011 Ferrari 458 ITA...
 53,000 KM
$249,900 + tax & lic
2007 Lamborghini Gal...
 45,000 KM
$143,900 + tax & lic
2007 Mercedes-Benz R...
 91,000 KM
$43,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory