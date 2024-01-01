$99,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Audi R8
V8
2008 Audi R8
V8
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
$99,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Audi R8
36,000 KMS
Silver
Stock #1638
We are excited to show you our latest addition to our inventory, a 2008 Audi R8 in a stunning Silver with Grey trim blade. This car has just over 36,000kms on the clock and has just undergone a full service, so it’s running at its best. Optioned with the Bang&Olufsen stereo as well a Carbon trimmed engine bay.
This Audi R8 is not just a beautiful car to look at, but it’s also a powerhouse on the road. With a 4.2-liter V8 engine producing 420 horsepower, this car is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The all-wheel drive system provides excellent traction and handling and the 6-speed gated shifter makes it a joy to drive on any surface.
Overall, this 2008 Audi R8 is a truly special car that will make any owner proud. So if you’re in the market for a high-performance sports car that’s both luxurious and reliable, this is the one for you.
This R8 has a clean, local, no dec Carfax report as is awaiting its next owner.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winding Road Motorcars
Winding Road Motorcars
Call Dealer
604-764-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225