2008 Audi R8
V8
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8787893
- Stock #: 1128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Audi R8 V8
42,000 Kilometres
Ice Silver Metallic
Stock#1128
This Audi R8 V8 comes to us with just over 40,000 Kilometres. Sporting an Ice Silver Metallic paint with a silver blade and a black leather interior. This Audi is optioned with LED HID headlights, heated seats and front and rear parking sensors. Also included is a Kreissieg Cat-back F1 Sound Valvetronic Exhaust System with titanium exhaust tips which when in the open position makes the engine scream. This exhaust system alone costs well over $10,000.
Powering this R8 is Audi's 4.2-liter V8 engine that makes 420 horsepower at 7,800 rpm and 317 pound-feet of torque which is transferred to all four wheels through a six-speed R-Tronic automatic transmission. This combination launches this coupe to 60MPH in just over 4 seconds.
All servicing has been performed and is ready for its next owner to cruise in comfort, style and performance.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
