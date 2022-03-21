2008 Audi R8

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,800 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8787893

8787893 Stock #: 1128

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.