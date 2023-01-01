2008 Audi RS 4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10523472

10523472 Stock #: 1264

1264 VIN: WUAZZZ8E88N901264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

