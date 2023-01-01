$74,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
2008 Audi RS 4
Avant
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$74,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10523472
- Stock #: 1264
- VIN: WUAZZZ8E88N901264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1264
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Audi RS4 Avant Black Edition
71,000 KMS
Phantom Black Pearlescent
Stock # 1264
This Audi RS4 avant comes to us with just over 70,000 kilometres. Sporting a Phantom Black Pearlescent and a Black leather interior, this wide body German wagon has exceptional road presence. Optioned with the Black Styling package which includes painted front seatbacks, titanium coloured mirrors, roof rack and 19 inch rims and a colour coded grill and exhaust tips. Standard features also include heated front Recaro bucket seats, Adaptive headlights, Brembo brakes and much more.
Powering this Wagon is Audi's 4.2L naturally-aspirated 32-valve V8 engine that produces 420 Horsepower and 317 LB-FT of torque. This is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission that is transferred to all four wheels via Audi's Quattro system.
This RS4 has just gone through an extensive service including de-carboning of the valves, Tunezilla Stage one Tune, new front rotors and brakes, new tires and new fluids. It is turn-key ready for it's new owner.
Originally delivered in Japan, this RS4 Avant has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.