2008 Audi RS 4

70,000 KM

$74,800

+ tax & licensing
$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2008 Audi RS 4

2008 Audi RS 4

Avant

2008 Audi RS 4

Avant

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10523472
  • Stock #: 1264
  • VIN: WUAZZZ8E88N901264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1264
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Audi RS4 Avant Black Edition
71,000 KMS
Phantom Black Pearlescent
Stock # 1264

This Audi RS4 avant comes to us with just over 70,000 kilometres. Sporting a Phantom Black Pearlescent and a Black leather interior, this wide body German wagon has exceptional road presence. Optioned with the Black Styling package which includes painted front seatbacks, titanium coloured mirrors, roof rack and 19 inch rims and a colour coded grill and exhaust tips. Standard features also include heated front Recaro bucket seats, Adaptive headlights, Brembo brakes and much more.

Powering this Wagon is Audi's 4.2L naturally-aspirated 32-valve V8 engine that produces 420 Horsepower and 317 LB-FT of torque. This is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission that is transferred to all four wheels via Audi's Quattro system.

This RS4 has just gone through an extensive service including de-carboning of the valves, Tunezilla Stage one Tune, new front rotors and brakes, new tires and new fluids. It is turn-key ready for it's new owner.

Originally delivered in Japan, this RS4 Avant has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market.

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

