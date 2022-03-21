2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 9 2 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8672489

8672489 Stock #: 25170

25170 VIN: 3GNFK12318G142938

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 25170

Mileage 191,920 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Interval wipers Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering CUP HOLDERS Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player dvd player Powertrain 4 X 4 Comfort Dual Climate Controls Additional Features Navigation Touch Screen

