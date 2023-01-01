$39,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT Z51 Coupe *Nav, 6 Speed Manual, Chrome Wheels*
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9487380
- Stock #: RT1290B
- VIN: 1G1YY26W085123016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Titanium Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 35,214 KM
Vehicle Description
This Award Winning 2008 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Z51 Coupe is a Must See…. This 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 Coupe has lots of style and tons of features including, 3LT Package, Heads Up Display, 6 Speed Manual. This is definitely something you don't want to miss out on!
Awards Won
· Preston Show & Shine (First Place) C6 Corvette (2019)
· Corvette Club Waterfront Show & Shine (Second Place) C6 Corvette (2018)
· Corvette Club Waterfront Show & Shine (Second Place) C6 Corvette (2017)
The 2008 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Z51 Coupe has a variety of features including:
· 3LT - 3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP AM/FM STEREO, 6 DISC CD CHANGER, MP3 FORMAT, BOSE PREMIUM 7 SPEAKER SYSTEM, (REPLACES STD/OPT/PKG RADIO) HEAD-UP DISPLAY PWR TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL HEATED SEATS MEMORY PACKAGE UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, ADJUSTABLE SPORT BUCKET W/PERFORATED LEATHER INSERTS POWER SEAT ADJUST- PASSENGER, 6 WAY LUGGAGE SHADE & PARCEL NET STEERING WHEEL RADIO CONTROLS
· REMOVABLE ROOF PANEL
· 6.2 LITER 430 HP ENGINE
· 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION
· POWER TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL
· AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER, DVD NAVIGATION
· UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE
· STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS
· HEAD-UP DISPLAY
· DUAL ZONE, ELECTRONIC A/C
· MEMORY SEAT PACKAGE
· ADJUSTABLE SPORT BUCKET SEATS W/PERFORATED LEATHER INSERTS
· DUAL POWER SEATS
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
Vehicle Features
