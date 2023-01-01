Menu
2008 Chevrolet Corvette

35,214 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoworld

604-510-7227

3LT Z51 Coupe *Nav, 6 Speed Manual, Chrome Wheels*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

35,214KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9487380
  • Stock #: RT1290B
  • VIN: 1G1YY26W085123016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Titanium Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 35,214 KM

Vehicle Description

This Award Winning 2008 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Z51 Coupe is a Must See….  This 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 Coupe has lots of style and tons of features including, 3LT Package, Heads Up Display, 6 Speed Manual. This is definitely something you don't want to miss out on!

Awards Won

·         Preston Show & Shine (First Place) C6 Corvette (2019)

·         Corvette Club Waterfront Show & Shine (Second Place) C6 Corvette (2018)

·                              Corvette Club Waterfront Show & Shine (Second Place) C6 Corvette (2017)

The 2008 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Z51 Coupe has a variety of features including:

·         3LT - 3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP AM/FM STEREO, 6 DISC CD CHANGER, MP3 FORMAT, BOSE PREMIUM 7 SPEAKER SYSTEM, (REPLACES STD/OPT/PKG RADIO) HEAD-UP DISPLAY PWR TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL HEATED SEATS MEMORY PACKAGE UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, ADJUSTABLE SPORT BUCKET W/PERFORATED LEATHER INSERTS POWER SEAT ADJUST- PASSENGER, 6 WAY LUGGAGE SHADE & PARCEL NET STEERING WHEEL RADIO CONTROLS

·         REMOVABLE ROOF PANEL

·         6.2 LITER 430 HP ENGINE

·         6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION

·         POWER TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL

·         AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER, DVD NAVIGATION

·         UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE

·         STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS

·         HEAD-UP DISPLAY

·         DUAL ZONE, ELECTRONIC A/C

·         MEMORY SEAT PACKAGE

·         ADJUSTABLE SPORT BUCKET SEATS W/PERFORATED LEATHER INSERTS

·         DUAL POWER SEATS

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

1998 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Telematics
Targa Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

