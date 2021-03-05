Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 3500

198,968 KM

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

SLT QUAD LB 4WD DIESEL TUNED LEVELED WHEELS TIRE P

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

198,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6643025
  • Stock #: 13676
  • VIN: 3D7MX38A48G198090

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,968 KM

Come test drive this 2008 Dodge Ram 3500! This quick and nimble vehicle offers distinctive urban-inspired styling mixed with renowned four wheel drive capability! Dodge infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a front bench seat, tilt steering wheel, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
All Equipped
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Custom Conversion
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

