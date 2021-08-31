Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 3500

101,005 KM

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2008 Dodge Ram 3500

2008 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie 4x4, Diesel Dually, BC Truck, 101,000 Kms!

2008 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie 4x4, Diesel Dually, BC Truck, 101,000 Kms!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

101,005KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7786590
  • Stock #: B3678(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3D7MX48A68G139547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 101,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 101,005 Kms!! Local B.C. Diesel Truck with NO Accident Claims! Very Well Taken Care of and In Excellent Condition.. 

 

2008 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie 4x4, Quad Cab 8 Ft Box, Dual Rear Wheels, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Reverse Camera, Exhaust Brake, Satellite Radio, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Pedals, Sliding Rear Window, Dual Zone Climate Control, CD Stereo, Infinity Audio System, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Window, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Tow Package with Fold Out Tow Mirrors, Gooseneck Hitch and Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Spray In Box Liner, Running Boards, Cab Lights and So Much More..

 

 Warranty Available.. Only 101,005 Kms.!!

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $44,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3678..

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rearview Camera
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

