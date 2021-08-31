+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Only 101,005 Kms!! Local B.C. Diesel Truck with NO Accident Claims! Very Well Taken Care of and In Excellent Condition..
2008 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie 4x4, Quad Cab 8 Ft Box, Dual Rear Wheels, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Reverse Camera, Exhaust Brake, Satellite Radio, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Pedals, Sliding Rear Window, Dual Zone Climate Control, CD Stereo, Infinity Audio System, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Window, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Tow Package with Fold Out Tow Mirrors, Gooseneck Hitch and Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Spray In Box Liner, Running Boards, Cab Lights and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 101,005 Kms.!!
!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $44,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text: 604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3678..
Dealer# 31138..
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8