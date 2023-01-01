2008 Ferrari 599 GTB FIORANO

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$229,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10019106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic

Engine 12-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

