Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ferrari 599 GTB FIORANO

21,000 KM

Details Description Features

$229,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$229,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2008 Ferrari 599 GTB FIORANO

2008 Ferrari 599 GTB FIORANO

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ferrari 599 GTB FIORANO

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

  1. 1685674156
  2. 1685674158
  3. 1685674160
  4. 1685674161
  5. 1685674163
  6. 1685674164
  7. 1685674166
  8. 1685674167
  9. 1685674169
  10. 1685674170
  11. 1685674172
  12. 1685674173
  13. 1685674174
  14. 1685674176
  15. 1685674177
  16. 1685674179
  17. 1685674180
  18. 1685674182
  19. 1685674183
  20. 1685674184
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$229,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
21,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10019106
  • Stock #: 7503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ferrari 599 Fiorano
21,000 Kms
Rosso Monza
Stock#7503

This gorgeous Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano comes to us with just under 21,000 kilometres. Sporting an elegant Rosso Monza exterior and a Bordeaux full leather interior, this grand-tourer is as classy as they come. Extremely well optioned with Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Daytona Power seats, Carbon Steering Wheel with LED Rev Limiter, as well as Carbon dash and door panels all trimmed with that same stunning Bordeaux leather with white contrast stitch. This 599 has a very rare factory road-legal roll cage also trimmed in Bordeaux leather.

Powering this Stallion is a 6.0L V12 engine that produces 612 Horsepower and 448 LB-FT of torque. Mated to a very smooth shifting 6-speed F1 style transmission.

This Ferrari was born in Italy, delivered in Japan and recently imported by us for one lucky Ferrari enthusiast to enjoy. You would be hard pressed to find another 599 that is as classy, elegant and high optioned as this one right here.

The car has had a recent clutch change within the last 2,000 kilometres and will be delivered with all servicing up to date.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2008 Ferrari 599 GTB...
 21,000 KM
$229,900 + tax & lic
2007 Porsche 911 GT3...
 41,000 KM
$169,900 + tax & lic
2008 Audi R8 V8
 25,000 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory