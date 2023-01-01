Menu
2008 Ford Escape

174,344 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT 2WD V6 INSPECTED FREE BCAA & WRNTY!

2008 Ford Escape

XLT 2WD V6 INSPECTED FREE BCAA & WRNTY!

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,344KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10101843
  • Stock #: 26199
  • VIN: 1FMCU03108KD82631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,344 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT KARL @ 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                   FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Trim

Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features

Sync

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

