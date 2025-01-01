$14,998+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford F-250
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
204,418KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTSX21578EA13983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # H3983
- Mileage 204,418 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Trip Computer
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
