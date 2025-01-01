Menu
2008 Ford F-250

204,418 KM

Details Features

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford F-250

FINANCING AVAILABLE

12723735

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,418KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTSX21578EA13983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # H3983
  • Mileage 204,418 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Trip Computer

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

