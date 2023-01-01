Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-350

135,292 KM

Details

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-350

2008 Ford F-350

Lariat LB 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF STUDDED TUNED 135KM

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-350

Lariat LB 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF STUDDED TUNED 135KM

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 10094478
  2. 10094478
  3. 10094478
  4. 10094478
  5. 10094478
  6. 10094478
  7. 10094478
  8. 10094478
  9. 10094478
  10. 10094478
  11. 10094478
  12. 10094478
  13. 10094478
  14. 10094478
  15. 10094478
  16. 10094478
  17. 10094478
  18. 10094478
  19. 10094478
  20. 10094478
  21. 10094478
  22. 10094478
  23. 10094478
  24. 10094478
  25. 10094478
Contact Seller

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,292KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10094478
  • Stock #: 14760
  • VIN: 1FTWW31R38EA06882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14760
  • Mileage 135,292 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

2008 Ford F-350 Lari...
 135,292 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Bronco Wil...
 4,880 KM
$87,888 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 Larami...
 255,891 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory