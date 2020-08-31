+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
+ taxes & licensing
Sensibility and practicality define the 2008 Ford F-350! For drivers seeking the ultimate in off-road versatility, this vehicle readily steps up to the challenge! The following features are included: a tachometer, a trailer hitch, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4