2008 Ford F-350

148,260 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2008 Ford F-350

2008 Ford F-350

FX4 4WD DIESEL LB TUNED DELETED ONLY 148KM

2008 Ford F-350

FX4 4WD DIESEL LB TUNED DELETED ONLY 148KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

148,260KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5732577
  Stock #: 13276
  VIN: 1FTWX31R38EC11678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13276
  • Mileage 148,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Sensibility and practicality define the 2008 Ford F-350! For drivers seeking the ultimate in off-road versatility, this vehicle readily steps up to the challenge! The following features are included: a tachometer, a trailer hitch, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Rear Sliding Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Hubcaps
Crew Cab
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Roll Bar
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Step Bumper
Dutch Doors
Bed Rails
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

