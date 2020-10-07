Menu
2008 Ford F-350

150,830 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

XLT CREW SB 4WD DIESEL TUNED DELETED 150KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

150,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5999061
  • Stock #: 13393
  • VIN: 1FTWW31R48EA92302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13393
  • Mileage 150,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2008 Ford F-350! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a rear step bumper, a trailer hitch, and air conditioning. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
short box
Hubcaps
Tonneau Cover
Crew Cab
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Roll Bar
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Step Bumper
Bed Rails
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

