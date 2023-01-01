Menu
2008 GMC Sierra 3500

210,897 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Sierra 3500

2008 GMC Sierra 3500

SLE 4x4, Diesel, Ext Cab 8' Long Box, One Owner!!

2008 GMC Sierra 3500

SLE 4x4, Diesel, Ext Cab 8' Long Box, One Owner!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

210,897KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10007421
  • Stock #: B3919(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GTHK39668E132037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 210,897 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!! Extra Clean Duramax Diesel With No Accident Claims .. Very Well Looked After and Maintained.. Service Records on File.. Comes with Rear Firestone Air Bags and an on Board Air Compressor for the Bags Plus Near New All Terrain Tires on Aftermarket Wheels..

 

2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4x4, Extended Cab, 8 Ft Long Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Automatic Transmission, Options Include Power Seat, Remote Start, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Brake Controller, Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Side Step Bars, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 210,897 Kms.. 

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $29,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3919.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Power Options

Power Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

