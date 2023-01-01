$29,900+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC Sierra 3500
SLE 4x4, Diesel, Ext Cab 8' Long Box, One Owner!!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10007421
- Stock #: B3919(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GTHK39668E132037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 210,897 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner!! Extra Clean Duramax Diesel With No Accident Claims .. Very Well Looked After and Maintained.. Service Records on File.. Comes with Rear Firestone Air Bags and an on Board Air Compressor for the Bags Plus Near New All Terrain Tires on Aftermarket Wheels..
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4x4, Extended Cab, 8 Ft Long Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Automatic Transmission, Options Include Power Seat, Remote Start, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Brake Controller, Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Side Step Bars, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 210,897 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $29,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3919..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
