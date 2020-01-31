You can expect a lot from the 2008 Jeep Compass! This is an excellent vehicle at an affordable price! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a roof rack, rear wipers, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Active Handling
- Power Brakes
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off
- Traction Control System
- Child-Safety Locks
- DUAL AIRBAG
- SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Rear Air & Heat
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- tilt steering
- Map Lights
- Intermittent Wipers
- Console
- Convenience Lighting Pkg
- Cup Holder
- Door Map Pockets
- Halogen Headlamps
- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Split Folding Rear Seats
- Reclining Seats
- Bench Seating
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Window Wiper
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Odometer
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- Digital clock
- Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
- Powertrain
-
- Security
-
- Windows
-
- rear window defogger
- Privacy Glass
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- All Equipped
- Auto Dimming Mirrors
- Anti-Starter
- Flare Side
- Flood lights
- Cloth Interior
- Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
- Center Arm Rest
- Inside Hood Release
- Auxiliary 12v Outlet
- Analog Gauges
- Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.