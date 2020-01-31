Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 4651767
  2. 4651767
  3. 4651767
  4. 4651767
  5. 4651767
  6. 4651767
  7. 4651767
  8. 4651767
  9. 4651767
  10. 4651767
  11. 4651767
  12. 4651767
  13. 4651767
  14. 4651767
  15. 4651767
  16. 4651767
  17. 4651767
  18. 4651767
  19. 4651767
  20. 4651767
  21. 4651767
  22. 4651767
Contact Seller

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 177,660KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4651767
  • Stock #: 12745
  • VIN: 1J8FF47W58D618762
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You can expect a lot from the 2008 Jeep Compass! This is an excellent vehicle at an affordable price! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a roof rack, rear wipers, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Flare Side
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2011 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 220,380 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 187,160 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 3500 SLT 4W...
 206,350 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Send A Message