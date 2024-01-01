Menu
<p>2008 Lexus ES350 with only 149,800km, Leather seats, cooling/heating seats, push start ignition, Proximity Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, 1 Family Owned</p>

2008 Lexus ES 350

149,800 KM

$14,880

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

$14,880

Used
149,800KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U350ES
  • Mileage 149,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Lexus ES350 with only 149,800km, Leather seats, cooling/heating seats, push start ignition, Proximity Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, 1 Family Owned

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

