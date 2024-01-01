$14,880+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus ES 350
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Used
149,800KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U350ES
- Mileage 149,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Lexus ES350 with only 149,800km, Leather seats, cooling/heating seats, push start ignition, Proximity Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, 1 Family Owned
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Safety
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Proximity Key
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
2008 Lexus ES 350