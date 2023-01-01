$42,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Porsche Boxster
S
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,900
- Listing ID: 10092390
- Stock #: 0417
- VIN: WP0CB298X8U730417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 54,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON***
2008 Porsche Boxster S
54,000 Kms
Guards Red
Stock#0417
This low mile Porsche Boxster S comes to us with just over 54,000 kilometers. Sporting a Guards Red with Black top and Black leather interior, this German convertible has an eye catching appeal. Very well optioned with PASM, Sport Chrono Package, Colour-coded roll bar, Guards red seatbelts, High end stereo and more.
Powering this Boxster is a 3.4L Flat-Six Engine that produces 295 Horsepower and 251 LB-FT of torque which is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-Speed Tiptronic Automatic transmission. This combination gets you to a hair-blowing 60 Mph in just under six seconds.
Recently serviced and inspected including brand new tires, this Porsche is ready for the summer top down fun.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
Vehicle Features
