2008 Porsche Boxster

54,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2008 Porsche Boxster

2008 Porsche Boxster

S

2008 Porsche Boxster

S

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10092390
  • Stock #: 0417
  • VIN: WP0CB298X8U730417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON***

2008 Porsche Boxster S
54,000 Kms
Guards Red
Stock#0417

This low mile Porsche Boxster S comes to us with just over 54,000 kilometers. Sporting a Guards Red with Black top and Black leather interior, this German convertible has an eye catching appeal. Very well optioned with PASM, Sport Chrono Package, Colour-coded roll bar, Guards red seatbelts, High end stereo and more.

Powering this Boxster is a 3.4L Flat-Six Engine that produces 295 Horsepower and 251 LB-FT of torque which is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-Speed Tiptronic Automatic transmission. This combination gets you to a hair-blowing 60 Mph in just under six seconds.

Recently serviced and inspected including brand new tires, this Porsche is ready for the summer top down fun.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Packages

S

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

