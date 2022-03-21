$29,866+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,866
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser
custom
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$29,866
+ taxes & licensing
174,007KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8814137
- Stock #: P214546
- VIN: JTEBU11F78K024555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P214546
- Mileage 174,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
LOW RATES
BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
2008 TOYOTA FJ CRUISER - custom - lifted - custom rims and tires - custom off road bumper and winch custom snorkel - new clutch done about 4000 kms ago 4wd with a rear differential lock - and for the front A-trac 3 inch lift kit front is ARB NITRO...
ALL FINANCE OPTONS ARE OAC.. STOCK # P214546 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND 12% TAX DEALER # 31301
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4