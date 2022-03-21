Menu
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

174,007 KM

Details Description Features

$29,866

+ tax & licensing
$29,866

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$29,866

+ taxes & licensing

174,007KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8814137
  • Stock #: P214546
  • VIN: JTEBU11F78K024555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P214546
  • Mileage 174,007 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Toyota-FJ_Cruiser-2008-id8928624.html

Vehicle Features

LOW RATES
BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
2008 TOYOTA FJ CRUISER - custom - lifted - custom rims and tires - custom off road bumper and winch custom snorkel - new clutch done about 4000 kms ago 4wd with a rear differential lock - and for the front A-trac 3 inch lift kit front is ARB NITRO...
ALL FINANCE OPTONS ARE OAC.. STOCK # P214546 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND 12% TAX DEALER # 31301

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

