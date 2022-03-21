LOW RATES

BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS

OPEN LOAN

NO PENALTIES

2008 TOYOTA FJ CRUISER - custom - lifted - custom rims and tires - custom off road bumper and winch custom snorkel - new clutch done about 4000 kms ago 4wd with a rear differential lock - and for the front A-trac 3 inch lift kit front is ARB NITRO...