$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 1 3 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7868214

7868214 Stock #: 24899

24899 VIN: 5TEUU42N68Z569372

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # 24899

Mileage 153,130 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Towing Package Interval wipers Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tonneau Cover CUP HOLDERS Powertrain 4 X 4 Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience tilt steering Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Fold Down Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.