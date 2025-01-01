Menu
2008 Volkswagen GTI

202,140 KM

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

202,140KM
VIN WVWHV71K18W331854

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 202,140 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

