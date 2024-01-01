$74,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Audi RS 6
V10
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
Certified
$74,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Audi RS6 Saloon
64,000 KMS
Monza Silver
Stock # 0480
Introducing the epitome of performance and luxury, the 2009 Audi RS6 Saloon—a true masterpiece that seamlessly combines power and practicality. This particular gem, with its timeless design, boasts less than 64,000 kilometers on the odometer and comes with a comprehensive service history, assuring you of its meticulous care and maintenance. The heart of this beast lies in its 5.0-liter Twin-Turbo V10 engine, producing an awe-inspiring 580 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and Audi's legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the RS6 Avant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 4.5 seconds, delivering a driving experience that transcends expectations.
Beyond its exhilarating performance, the 2009 RS6 Avant is a showcase of Audi's commitment to sophistication and innovation. The interior is a blend of sportiness and luxury, featuring premium materials, supportive seats, and advanced technology. Notable features include a BOSE sound system, navigation, and an adaptive cruise system. With low mileage, and impeccable service record, this 2009 Audi RS6 is not just a car—it's a statement of automotive excellence, ready to elevate your driving experience to unparalleled heights
Originally delivered in Japan, this RS6 has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. With only 1,500 made worldwide and a fraction of those in left-hand drive this will be and already is a collectable car.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
