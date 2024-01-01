2009 Audi RS 6

Menu
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>2009 Audi RS6 Saloon</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>64,000 KMS</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Monza Silver</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Stock # 0480</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Introducing the epitome of performance and luxury, the 2009 Audi RS6 Saloon—a true masterpiece that seamlessly combines power and practicality. This particular gem, with its timeless design, boasts less than 64,000 kilometers on the odometer and comes with a comprehensive service history, assuring you of its meticulous care and maintenance. The heart of this beast lies in its 5.0-liter Twin-Turbo V10 engine, producing an awe-inspiring 580 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and Audis legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the RS6 Avant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 4.5 seconds, delivering a driving experience that transcends expectations.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Beyond its exhilarating performance, the 2009 RS6 Avant is a showcase of Audis commitment to sophistication and innovation. The interior is a blend of sportiness and luxury, featuring premium materials, supportive seats, and advanced technology. Notable features include a BOSE sound system, navigation, and an adaptive cruise system. With low mileage, and impeccable service record, this 2009 Audi RS6 is not just a car—its a statement of automotive excellence, ready to elevate your driving experience to unparalleled heights</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Originally delivered in Japan, this RS6 has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. With only 1,500 made worldwide and a fraction of those in left-hand drive this will be and already is a collectable car.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

64,000 KM

$74,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Winding Road Motorcars

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

604-764-7225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WUAZZZ4F09N900480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

