Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 BMW X5

xDrive30i AWD SUNROOF NAVI ONLY 139KM

Watch This Vehicle

2009 BMW X5

xDrive30i AWD SUNROOF NAVI ONLY 139KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 4395747
  2. 4395747
  3. 4395747
  4. 4395747
  5. 4395747
  6. 4395747
  7. 4395747
  8. 4395747
  9. 4395747
  10. 4395747
  11. 4395747
  12. 4395747
  13. 4395747
  14. 4395747
  15. 4395747
  16. 4395747
  17. 4395747
Contact Seller

$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,400KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4395747
  • Stock #: 12657
  • VIN: 5UXFE43559L275397
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Load your family into the 2009 BMW X5! Rendered with stunning clarity and bold sophistication! BMW prioritized handling and performance with features such as: a tachometer, a roof rack, and power front seats. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Running Boards
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Flare Side
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Flood lights
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2007 Ford Ranger Spo...
 227,140 KM
$8,488 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 190,980 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 159,200 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Send A Message