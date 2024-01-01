Menu
GM Buildsheet :
3LZ Z06 Premium Equipment Group
Rear Compartment Area Cargo Net
Memory Package
Luggage Shade
Manual Tilt/power Telescoping Steering
Column
Bluetooth For Phone
Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats
Driver and Passenger Frontal and
Side-Impact Air Bags
Universal Home Remote
Leather Wrapped Interior Package
Leather Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel
Custom Two - Tone Leather Wrapped Seating Surfaces

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

$895 Doc Fee

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

Doc Fee $895
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259

2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

95,511 KM

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Z06 w/3LZ *6 Speed, Nav, Full Leather Interior*

2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Z06 w/3LZ *6 Speed, Nav, Full Leather Interior*

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,511KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YZ26EX95109971

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 95,511 KM

GM Buildsheet :

  • 3LZ Z06 Premium Equipment Group
  • Rear Compartment Area Cargo Net
  • Memory Package
  • Luggage Shade
  • Manual Tilt/power Telescoping Steering
  • Column
  • Bluetooth For Phone
  • Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats
  • Driver and Passenger Frontal and
  • Side-Impact Air Bags
  • Universal Home Remote
  • Leather Wrapped Interior Package
  • Leather Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel
  • Custom Two - Tone Leather Wrapped Seating Surfaces

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

$895 Doc Fee

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

Doc Fee $895

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06