$52,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Z06 w/3LZ *6 Speed, Nav, Full Leather Interior*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 95,511 KM
Vehicle Description
GM Buildsheet :
- 3LZ Z06 Premium Equipment Group
- Rear Compartment Area Cargo Net
- Memory Package
- Luggage Shade
- Manual Tilt/power Telescoping Steering
- Column
- Bluetooth For Phone
- Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats
- Driver and Passenger Frontal and
- Side-Impact Air Bags
- Universal Home Remote
- Leather Wrapped Interior Package
- Leather Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel
- Custom Two - Tone Leather Wrapped Seating Surfaces
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
$895 Doc Fee
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
Doc Fee $895
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
