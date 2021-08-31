Menu
2009 Ford F-150

227,870 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Lariat HEATED/COOLED SEATS SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

227,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 14110
  • VIN: 1FTRX12V39FB38238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Outstanding design defines the 2009 Ford F-150! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a front bench seat, tilt steering wheel, and more. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Tonneau Cover
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

