Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2009 Ford F-350

202,410 KM

Details Description

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-350

Lariat 4WD DIESEL DVD ENT LIFTED TUNED HEADSTUDS

2009 Ford F-350

Lariat 4WD DIESEL DVD ENT LIFTED TUNED HEADSTUDS

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
202,410KM
VIN 1FTWW31R49EA15706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15170-9
  • Mileage 202,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-XXXX

1-855-979-4888

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2009 Ford F-350