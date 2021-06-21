Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

113,921 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT 2.3L 4CYL REG CAB ONLY 114KM

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT 2.3L 4CYL REG CAB ONLY 114KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

113,921KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7347059
  Stock #: 13952
  VIN: 1FTYR10D59PA36286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 13952
  • Mileage 113,921 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a great deal on a 2009 Ford Ranger! A durable pickup truck seating as many as 3 occupants with ease! Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: variably intermittent wipers, a front bench seat, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.3 liter 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Halogen Headlamps
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

