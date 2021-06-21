Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 GMC Acadia

91,815 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2009 GMC Acadia

2009 GMC Acadia

SLT AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI DVD ENT 7-PASSANGER

Watch This Vehicle

2009 GMC Acadia

SLT AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI DVD ENT 7-PASSANGER

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 7493517
  2. 7493517
  3. 7493517
  4. 7493517
  5. 7493517
  6. 7493517
  7. 7493517
  8. 7493517
  9. 7493517
  10. 7493517
  11. 7493517
  12. 7493517
  13. 7493517
  14. 7493517
  15. 7493517
  16. 7493517
  17. 7493517
  18. 7493517
  19. 7493517
  20. 7493517
  21. 7493517
  22. 7493517
  23. 7493517
  24. 7493517
  25. 7493517
  26. 7493517
  27. 7493517
  28. 7493517
  29. 7493517
  30. 7493517
  31. 7493517
  32. 7493517
  33. 7493517
  34. 7493517
  35. 7493517
  36. 7493517
  37. 7493517
  38. 7493517
Contact Seller

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

91,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7493517
  • Stock #: 13987
  • VIN: 1GKEV33D29J160237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13987
  • Mileage 91,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the 2009 GMC Acadia! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! All of the following features are included: a rear window wiper, front dual-zone air conditioning, and power seats. A 3.6 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2016 Ford F-350 PLAT...
 119,821 KM
$66,888 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 165,890 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
1997 Ford Ranger SPL...
 188,421 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory