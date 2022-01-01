Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 2500

214,002 KM

Details

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

214,002KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8100088
  • Stock #: B3698(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GTHK63649F103416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Thousands In Extra's Including a 6 Inch Suspension Lift, 35 Inch All Terrain Tries on 18" Fuel Rims, DPF Delete, Edge Programmer, Color Matched Pocket Style Fender Flares, Diamond Back Hard Tonneau Cover, AMP Power Folding Running Boards..

 

Very Well Taken Care of and In Excellent Condition!! 

2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Automatic Transmission, Options Include Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Sensors, Power Pedals, Satellite Radio, Remote Start, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package With Built In Brake Controller, Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 214,002 Kms..

 

Priced at Only $37,900.00.. Must See..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Financing Available..

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3698..

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

