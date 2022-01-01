2009 GMC Sierra 2500

+ taxes & licensing
Thousands In Extra's Including a 6 Inch Suspension Lift, 35 Inch All Terrain Tries on 18" Fuel Rims, DPF Delete, Edge Programmer, Color Matched Pocket Style Fender Flares, Diamond Back Hard Tonneau Cover, AMP Power Folding Running Boards..
Very Well Taken Care of and In Excellent Condition!!
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Automatic Transmission, Options Include Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Sensors, Power Pedals, Satellite Radio, Remote Start, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package With Built In Brake Controller, Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 214,002 Kms..
Priced at Only $37,900.00.. Must See..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
