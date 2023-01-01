Menu
2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

83,994 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Pano Roof, Heated Leather, No Claims, Extra Clean!

Location

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

83,994KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9830207
  • Stock #: B3907(DL#31138)
  • VIN: WMWML33599TX35182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 83,994 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! Local Vancouver Car with NO Accident Claims!! Only 83,994 Kms.!! Service History On File.. Very Well Cared for and Maintained!! Recent New Tires and Brakes..

 

2009 Mini Cooper Clubman with the Comfort Package and Travel Package, 1.6L 4 Cylinder, Automatic with Steptronic, Loaded with Options Including Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Roof Racks and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 83,994 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $12,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3907.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

