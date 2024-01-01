$5,850+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Sentra
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 *Ltd Avail*
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R4686
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2009 Nissan Sentra from Fraser Auto Sales! This sleek red sedan has a black interior and comes equipped with all the essentials for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, this Sentra is ready to handle your daily commute with ease. With only 161,000km on the odometer, this car still has plenty of life left in it.
This Sentra is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy a cool ride with air conditioning and recline in the comfortable bucket seats. Stay connected with the CD player and feel safe knowing you're protected by driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a tilt steering wheel.
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this Sentra:
- Smooth and Efficient Ride: The CVT transmission delivers a seamless driving experience while maximizing fuel efficiency.
- Stylish and Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a sleek and modern look, and the bucket seats provide comfort for long drives.
- Safety First: Multiple airbags and a tilt steering wheel ensure your safety on the road.
- Convenience at Your Fingertips: Power windows, door locks, and steering make driving a breeze.
- Ready for Anything: Rear window defrost keeps your view clear in any weather.
Come visit Fraser Auto Sales today and take this 2009 Nissan Sentra for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing
