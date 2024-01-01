Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2009 Nissan Sentra from Fraser Auto Sales! This sleek red sedan has a black interior and comes equipped with all the essentials for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, this Sentra is ready to handle your daily commute with ease. With only 161,000km on the odometer, this car still has plenty of life left in it.

This Sentra is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy a cool ride with air conditioning and recline in the comfortable bucket seats. Stay connected with the CD player and feel safe knowing youre protected by driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a tilt steering wheel.

Here are five of the most sizzling features of this Sentra:

Smooth and Efficient Ride: The CVT transmission delivers a seamless driving experience while maximizing fuel efficiency.
Stylish and Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a sleek and modern look, and the bucket seats provide comfort for long drives.
Safety First: Multiple airbags and a tilt steering wheel ensure your safety on the road.
Convenience at Your Fingertips: Power windows, door locks, and steering make driving a breeze.
Ready for Anything: Rear window defrost keeps your view clear in any weather.

Come visit Fraser Auto Sales today and take this 2009 Nissan Sentra for a test drive!

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3n1ab61e29l624686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R4686
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

 

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2009 Nissan Sentra from Fraser Auto Sales! This sleek red sedan has a black interior and comes equipped with all the essentials for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, this Sentra is ready to handle your daily commute with ease. With only 161,000km on the odometer, this car still has plenty of life left in it.

This Sentra is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy a cool ride with air conditioning and recline in the comfortable bucket seats. Stay connected with the CD player and feel safe knowing you're protected by driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a tilt steering wheel.

Here are five of the most sizzling features of this Sentra:

  • Smooth and Efficient Ride: The CVT transmission delivers a seamless driving experience while maximizing fuel efficiency.
  • Stylish and Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a sleek and modern look, and the bucket seats provide comfort for long drives.
  • Safety First: Multiple airbags and a tilt steering wheel ensure your safety on the road.
  • Convenience at Your Fingertips: Power windows, door locks, and steering make driving a breeze.
  • Ready for Anything: Rear window defrost keeps your view clear in any weather.

Come visit Fraser Auto Sales today and take this 2009 Nissan Sentra for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

