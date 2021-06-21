+ taxes & licensing
604-530-3156
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
We're excited to offer this capable 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL. SAPPHIRE BLUE METALLIC, Woven fabric door trim, Woven fabric cloth seat trim, Warning lights -inc: battery charge, brake, door open, security indicator, high beam on, leave key, low fuel, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fasten seat belt, headlight on, Warning chimes-inc: headlights on, ignition key.*This Nissan Versa Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Upper dash storage w/door, Tricot headliner, Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar, Tonneau cover, Tilt steering column, T125/70D15 temporary spare tire, Side-door impact beams, Roof mounted short rod type antenna, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm & (2) key fobs.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 to make this car yours today!
