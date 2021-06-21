Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Versa

217,271 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

217,271KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7461545
  • Stock #: PR21051A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PR21051A
  • Mileage 217,271 KM

Vehicle Description

We're excited to offer this capable 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL. SAPPHIRE BLUE METALLIC, Woven fabric door trim, Woven fabric cloth seat trim, Warning lights -inc: battery charge, brake, door open, security indicator, high beam on, leave key, low fuel, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fasten seat belt, headlight on, Warning chimes-inc: headlights on, ignition key.*This Nissan Versa Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Upper dash storage w/door, Tricot headliner, Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar, Tonneau cover, Tilt steering column, T125/70D15 temporary spare tire, Side-door impact beams, Roof mounted short rod type antenna, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm & (2) key fobs.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Sapphire Blue Metallic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Toyota

2018 Toyota Tacoma S...
 42,000 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tundra T...
 32,568 KM
$53,990 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Elantra
 119,000 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic

Email Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory