2009 Toyota Matrix

+ taxes & licensing
604-530-3156
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-530-3156
+ taxes & licensing
Only 131,120 Miles! This Toyota Matrix delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings-inc: low fuel, oil & washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers, coil springs.* This Toyota Matrix Features the Following Options *Tonneau cover, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted high solar energy-absorbing window glass, Stainless steel exhaust system, Sound insulating engine cover, Silver painted door handles, Roof mounted antenna-inc: XM satellite antenna w/prewiring, Remote fuel lid release, Reflector style halogen headlamps, Rear window defroster.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 to claim your Toyota Matrix!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8