2009 Toyota Matrix

131,120 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2009 Toyota Matrix

2009 Toyota Matrix

XR

2009 Toyota Matrix

XR

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

131,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7494978
  • Stock #: VR21062A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Fa12
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 131,120 Miles! This Toyota Matrix delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings-inc: low fuel, oil & washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers, coil springs.* This Toyota Matrix Features the Following Options *Tonneau cover, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted high solar energy-absorbing window glass, Stainless steel exhaust system, Sound insulating engine cover, Silver painted door handles, Roof mounted antenna-inc: XM satellite antenna w/prewiring, Remote fuel lid release, Reflector style halogen headlamps, Rear window defroster.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

