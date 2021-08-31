Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Tundra

222,810 KM

Details Description

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Tundra

2009 Toyota Tundra

Limited 5.7L V8 4WD LEATHER NAVI CAMERA LIFTED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Tundra

Limited 5.7L V8 4WD LEATHER NAVI CAMERA LIFTED

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 8054977
  2. 8054977
  3. 8054977
  4. 8054977
  5. 8054977
  6. 8054977
  7. 8054977
  8. 8054977
  9. 8054977
  10. 8054977
  11. 8054977
  12. 8054977
  13. 8054977
  14. 8054977
  15. 8054977
  16. 8054977
  17. 8054977
  18. 8054977
  19. 8054977
  20. 8054977
  21. 8054977
  22. 8054977
  23. 8054977
  24. 8054977
  25. 8054977
  26. 8054977
  27. 8054977
  28. 8054977
  29. 8054977
  30. 8054977
  31. 8054977
  32. 8054977
  33. 8054977
  34. 8054977
  35. 8054977
  36. 8054977
  37. 8054977
  38. 8054977
  39. 8054977
  40. 8054977
  41. 8054977
  42. 8054977
Contact Seller

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

222,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8054977
  • Stock #: 14194
  • VIN: 5TFDV58199X092940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2009 Toyota Tundra! Everything you need in a truck, at a price you wouldn't expect! Toyota infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, front dual-zone air conditioning, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 124,810 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 216,840 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Plat...
 186,895 KM
$77,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory