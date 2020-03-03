#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
!! By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 2 to 3 appointments per day.. This will allow us to sanitize the vehicle and our office before and after every appointment as well as only having one customer and one salesperson in our office at a time..
We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call Glenn at 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or email glenn@carboyz.ca )))..
Extra Clean, Local North Vancouver SUV.. Service Records From North Shore Acura, Timing Belt Replaced at Acura.. Very Well Maintained and Looked After..
Only 125,660 Kms..
2010 Acura MDX SH-AWD, 7 Passenger, 3.7L V6, Automatic with Paddle Shift Option, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Front and Rear, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Reverse Camera, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Rear Hatch, Tow Package, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control, 6 Disc CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 125,660 Kms..
Priced at Only $16,900.00.. (No Documentation Fees at Carboyz!!)
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
