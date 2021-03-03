Menu
2010 BMW X5

142,770 KM

$11,888

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

xDrive30i AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI M-SPORT

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

142,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6627350
  • Stock #: 13699
  • VIN: 5UXFE4C54AL381408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13699
  • Mileage 142,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the 2010 BMW X5! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Top features include rain sensing wipers, power front seats, a headlight cleaning system, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

