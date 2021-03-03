+ taxes & licensing
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Step into the 2010 BMW X5! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Top features include rain sensing wipers, power front seats, a headlight cleaning system, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
