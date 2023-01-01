Menu
2010 Chevrolet Camaro

153,235 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,235KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9842570
  • Stock #: P214738
  • VIN: 2G1FK1EJ7A9154801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 153,235 KM

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2020 RAM 3500 Larami...
 57,867 KM
$86,966 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Express
 32,485 KM
$39,966 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SLT
 39,358 KM
$37,966 + tax & lic

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-XXXX

604-591-8881

