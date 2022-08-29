$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Chrysler Sebring
Touring - Power Windows
197,999KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9143104
- Stock #: LU2397D
- VIN: 1C3CC5FV5AN136864
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,999 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
If you like the balanced nature of a mid-size sedan but want or need some of the standard in-cabin goodies traditionally optional on other makes, the Sebring might be just the car for which youve been waiting, says KBB.com. This 2010 Chrysler Sebring is fresh on our lot in Langley.
Enjoy a smooth ride in the 2010 Chrysler Sebring with a spacious interior to ensure you can stretch out and relax. The Sebring offers the combination of practicality and fun in every aspect of the design. It has a reliable engine that's both responsive and efficient. This classy sedan will get you where you need to go in comfort and style. This sedan has 197,999 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 235HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CC5FV5AN136864.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8