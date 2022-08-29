Menu
2010 Chrysler Sebring

197,999 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

2010 Chrysler Sebring

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Touring - Power Windows

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Touring - Power Windows

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

197,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9143104
  • Stock #: LU2397D
  • VIN: 1C3CC5FV5AN136864

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

If you like the balanced nature of a mid-size sedan but want or need some of the standard in-cabin goodies traditionally optional on other makes, the Sebring might be just the car for which youve been waiting, says KBB.com. This 2010 Chrysler Sebring is fresh on our lot in Langley.

Enjoy a smooth ride in the 2010 Chrysler Sebring with a spacious interior to ensure you can stretch out and relax. The Sebring offers the combination of practicality and fun in every aspect of the design. It has a reliable engine that's both responsive and efficient. This classy sedan will get you where you need to go in comfort and style. This sedan has 197,999 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 235HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CC5FV5AN136864.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

