This vehicle is Safety Certified.
!! By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 2 to 3 appointments per day.. This will allow us to sanitize the vehicle and our office before and after every appointment as well as only having one customer and one salesperson in our office at a time..
We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call Glenn at 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or email glenn@carboyz.ca )))
Super Clean, One Owner, Local B.C. AWD Car with No Accident Declarations.. Only 138,263 Kms..
2010 Dodge Charger SXT Plus, AWD, 3.5L V6 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Pedals, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Start, Power Trunk, Tinted Windows, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 138,263 Kms..
