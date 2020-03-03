Menu
2010 Dodge Charger

SXT PLUS, AWD, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT PLUS, AWD, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,263KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4801233
  • Stock #: B3312(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 2B3CK3CV6AH292798
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

!! By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 2 to 3 appointments per day.. This will allow us to sanitize the vehicle and our office before and after every appointment as well as only having one customer and one salesperson in our office at a time..
We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..

((( To book an Appointment Call Glenn at 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or email glenn@carboyz.ca )))

Super Clean, One Owner, Local B.C. AWD Car with No Accident Declarations.. Only 138,263 Kms..
2010 Dodge Charger SXT Plus, AWD, 3.5L V6 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Pedals, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Start, Power Trunk, Tinted Windows, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights and More..

Warranty Available.. Only 138,263 Kms..

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $9,900.00.. (No Documentation Fees at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3312..
Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals

