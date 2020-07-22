Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

189,879 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport 4x4, Crew, Htd/Cooled Leather, One Owner!!

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport 4x4, Crew, Htd/Cooled Leather, One Owner!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

189,879KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5588292
  • Stock #: B3415(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT5AS253766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,879 KM

Vehicle Description

 !!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..  

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..  

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..  

 

Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local B.C. Truck.. Near New Toyo Open Country C/T Tires!!

2010 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.7L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Spray In Box Liner, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Tonneau Cover, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Wheels with Near New Toyo Open Country C/T Tires and More..

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Warranty Available.. 189,879 Kms..

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $18,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available.. 

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..) 

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated.. 

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website: 

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

  

Stock# B3415.. 

Dealer# 31138

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

