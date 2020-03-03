Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 3500

SXT 4x4, Crew, Diesel, EGR/DPF Delete, One Owner!!

2010 Dodge Ram 3500

SXT 4x4, Crew, Diesel, EGR/DPF Delete, One Owner!!

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 239,954KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4791600
  • Stock #: B3329(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3D73Y3CL2AG194224
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

!! By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 2 to 3 appointments per day.. This will allow us to sanitize the vehicle and our office before and after every appointment as well as only having one customer and one salesperson in our office at a time..
We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..

((( To book an Appointment Call Glenn at 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or email glenn@carboyz.ca )))..

Extra's Include EGR and DPR Delete, Exhaust, Bully Dog Programmer, Level Kit Lift, Rear Air Bags, Painted Pocket Style Fender Flares, GoodYear Duratrac All Terrain Tires, Upgraded Ram Wheels, All Weather Floor Mats, Spray In Box Liner, In Box Wiring, Camper Tie Down Brackets..
Over $3,000.00 Just Spent on Ball Joints, Tie Rods, Tires and More..

This One Owner, B.C. Truck is In Very Good Condition and Was Very Well Taken Care of.. With No Accident Declarations..
2010 Dodge Ram 3500 SXT, Floor Shift 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft. Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Options Include Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Information Center and More..

Warranty Available.. Only 239,954 Kms.. Must See..

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $27,900.00.. (No Documentation Fees at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3329..
Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire

