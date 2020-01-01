Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Ram 3500

282,801 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 3500

2010 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie 4WD DIESEL STUDDED DELETED LIFTED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie 4WD DIESEL STUDDED DELETED LIFTED

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 6213933
  2. 6213933
  3. 6213933
  4. 6213933
  5. 6213933
  6. 6213933
  7. 6213933
  8. 6213933
  9. 6213933
  10. 6213933
  11. 6213933
  12. 6213933
  13. 6213933
  14. 6213933
  15. 6213933
  16. 6213933
  17. 6213933
  18. 6213933
  19. 6213933
  20. 6213933
  21. 6213933
  22. 6213933
  23. 6213933
  24. 6213933
  25. 6213933
  26. 6213933
  27. 6213933
  28. 6213933
  29. 6213933
  30. 6213933
  31. 6213933
  32. 6213933
  33. 6213933
  34. 6213933
  35. 6213933
  36. 6213933
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

282,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6213933
  • Stock #: 13447
  • VIN: 3D73Y3CL8AG133721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13447
  • Mileage 282,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience driving perfection in the 2010 Dodge Ram 3500! A great vehicle and a great value! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Dodge infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a front bench seat, power door mirrors, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
cassette player
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Hubcaps
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Hill Ascent Control
Hydraulic lift
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Custom Conversion
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2018 Toyota Tundra S...
 79,993 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 3500 SLT CR...
 199,987 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT CR...
 26,755 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory