2010 Dodge Ram 3500

161,440 KM

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Laramie 4WD DIESEL NAVI SUNROOF LIFTED TUNED

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

161,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 13670
  • VIN: 3D73Y3CL4AG193110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a great deal on a 2010 Dodge Ram 3500! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! All of the following features are included: a front bench seat, fully automatic headlights, and cruise control. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
short box
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Hydraulic lift
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

