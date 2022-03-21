Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 3500

294,992 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
SK Automarket

604-533-1310

SLT Crew Cab 4WD INSPECTED NO ACCIDENTS! FREE BCAA & WRNTY!

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

294,992KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672486
  • Stock #: 25337
  • VIN: 3D73Y3CL1AG194022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25337
  • Mileage 294,992 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT REG @ 6-0-4-9-9-9-0-2-5-1 FOR IN FO & TO CONFIRM LOCATION.

VERY NICE RAM 3500 CREW CAB 4X4 SLT IN GREAT SHAPE. THROUGH THE SHOP, FULLY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. LOCAL BC TRUCK WITH NO ACCIDENTS EVER. CLEAN UNIT INSIDE AND OUT. 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                   FINANCE COMPANIES
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 7 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
4 X 4
Cloth Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

