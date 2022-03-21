2010 Dodge Ram 3500

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 2 9 4 , 9 9 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

8672486 Stock #: 25337

25337 VIN: 3D73Y3CL1AG194022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 294,992 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Running Boards Towing Package Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering CUP HOLDERS Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Powertrain 4 X 4 Trim Cloth Upholstery

