2010 Dodge Ram 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900 + taxes & licensing 2 5 5 , 6 9 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8791436

8791436 Stock #: B3777(DL#31138)

B3777(DL#31138) VIN: 3D73Y3CL7AG138246

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 255,697 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

