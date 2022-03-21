$35,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Ram 3500
Laramie Crew 4x4 Diesel, DPF Delete, Immaculate!!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8791436
- Stock #: B3777(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3D73Y3CL7AG138246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,697 KM
Vehicle Description
You Have to See this Truck!! In Excellent Condition Inside and Out.. Very Well Taken Care of and Maintained!! Local Lower Mainland Truck with NO Accident Claims!!
Extra's Include DPF Delete with an H&S Mini Max Programmer, Nokian All Terrain Tires with Snowflake For Year Round use..
2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie 4x4, Crew Cab 6.5 Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Reverse Camera, Rear Sensors, Alpine Premium Sound with Sub, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Slide Fold Out Tow Mirrors and Built in Brake Controller, Bluetooth, Remote Start, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Spray In Box Liner, Fog Lights and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 255,697 Kms..
Priced at Only $35,900.00
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Vehicle Features
