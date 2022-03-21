Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 3500

255,697 KM

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Laramie Crew 4x4 Diesel, DPF Delete, Immaculate!!

Laramie Crew 4x4 Diesel, DPF Delete, Immaculate!!

255,697KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8791436
  • Stock #: B3777(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3D73Y3CL7AG138246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,697 KM

Vehicle Description

You Have to See this Truck!! In Excellent Condition Inside and Out.. Very Well Taken Care of and Maintained!! Local Lower Mainland Truck with NO Accident Claims!!  

Extra's Include DPF Delete with an H&S Mini Max Programmer, Nokian All Terrain Tires with Snowflake For Year Round use.. 

 

2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie 4x4, Crew Cab 6.5 Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Reverse Camera, Rear Sensors, Alpine Premium Sound with Sub, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Slide Fold Out Tow Mirrors and Built in Brake Controller, Bluetooth, Remote Start, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Spray In Box Liner, Fog Lights and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 255,697 Kms..

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $35,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3777..  

Dealer# 31138..

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

