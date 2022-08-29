Menu
2010 Ford E250

128,426 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

2010 Ford E250

2010 Ford E250

E-250 CARGO! LADDER RACK! PWR. INVERTOR! FREE BCAA & WRNTY!

2010 Ford E250

E-250 CARGO! LADDER RACK! PWR. INVERTOR! FREE BCAA & WRNTY!

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,426KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9037060
  • Stock #: 25538
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW1ADA46897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 128,426 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT KARL @ 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.

VERY NICE EX SHAW CARGO VAN. INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. LOADED WITH THE LADDER RACK, INTERIOR SHELVING AND IT EVEN HAS A POWER INVERTOR FOR CHARGING YOUR TOOLS AND WHAT NOT. 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                   FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
CUP HOLDERS
Roof Rack
Interval wipers
Rear Wheel Drive
Cloth Upholstery
120 volt power outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

