2010 Ford E250

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 4 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9037060

9037060 Stock #: 25538

25538 VIN: 1FTNE2EW1ADA46897

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 128,426 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Bucket Seats CUP HOLDERS Exterior Roof Rack Interval wipers Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features 120 volt power outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.